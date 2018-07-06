We love sales

Flea market — Saturday, July 7, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Nathaniel Hawthorne House, corner of Cape and Hawthorne roads, Raymond. Rain or shine. Wide range of great items including books, furniture, jewelry, artwork, housewares and a sale table with Hawthorne-related souvenirs. The historic Hawthorne House will also be open.

Calling crafters — Saturday, Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Artisan and Craft Fair, lawn at Tory Hill Meetinghouse, intersection routes 202 and 112, Buxton. Booth rentals available at $30. Fair in conjunction with Dorcas Society’s Classic Cars and Coffee show at the Brewster Mansion across from the church. For more information or booth rental space, call Susan at 756-0592