We Love Sales

Church yard sale – Saturday, Aug. 4, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m., Buxton Centre Baptist Church, Route 22, Buxton. Yard sale items, bake sale, grilled hot dogs and fresh homemade doughnuts.

Blueberry jamboree – Saturday, Aug. 11, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail (Route 25), Gorham. Farmers market, crafts, baked goods and a special lunch on the lawn with New England fish chowder, blueberry cake and homemade ice cream. Music and sing-along; bring your instruments.

Seeking crafters – Saturday, Aug. 11, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Gray Blueberry Festival, 24 Main St. (Pennell Municipal Complex), Gray. Booth rental $45; for more information, email Lacy Antonson at Lantonson@graymaine.org.