We Love Sales

Indoor yard sale – Saturday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m., White Rock Community Building, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Sale and baked goods with proceeds to benefit White Rock Friendship Club scholarship fund.

Vendor and craft fair – Saturday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Baldwin Community Center, former Baldwin Consolidated Elementary School, Baldwin. Serving food and beverages along with a bake sale.

Crafters wanted – North Sebago United Methodist Church seeking crafters for its Christmas craft and bake sale Saturday, Nov. 10. For more information, call Mabel at 787-2530.