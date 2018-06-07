We Love Sales and Fairs

Plant, book and yard sale — Saturday, June 9, 9 a.m.-noon, Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough. Rain or shine.

Flea market — Saturday, June 23, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St. Raymond. Avon, Scentsy, crafts, tarot card reader, yard sale, silent auction, Andy’s Grill for lunch, bake sale, book sale, plant sale and more. To rent a space, call Brenda at 207-838-0123. Rain or shine.

Calling crafters — Saturday, Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Artisan and Craft Fair, lawn at Tory Hill Meetinghouse, intersection routes 202 and 112, Buxton. Booth rentals available at $30 for a 10′ by 10′ space; crafters responsible for table, chair setup and display. Fair in conjunction with Dorcas Society’s Classic Cars and Coffee Show at the Brewster Mansion across from the church. For more information or booth rental space, call Susan at 756-0592.