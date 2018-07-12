We Love Sales and Fairs

Annual artisan fair, auction board and flea market — Saturday, July 14, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Casco Village Church, UCC, 940 Meadow Road (Route 121), Casco. Items for bid, flowers and plants, vendors, food and flea market items.

Calling crafters — Saturday, Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Artisan and Craft Fair, Tory Hill Meetinghouse, intersection Routes 202 and 112, Buxton. Booth rentals available at $30 for a 10’x10′ space. Fair in conjunction with Dorcas Society’s Classic Cars and Coffee show at the Brewster Mansion across from the church. For more information or booth rental space, call Susan at 756-0592.

Seeking crafters — Saturday, Aug. 11, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Gray Blueberry Festival, Pennell Municipal Complex, 24 Main St. Gray. Booth rental $45; for more information, email Lacy Antonson at Lantonson@graymaine.org.