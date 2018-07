Benefit yard sale — Saturday, July 28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Summit Community Church, 53 County Road, Gorham. Proceeds will be used to support anti-human trafficking causes and to benefit survivors. Rain or shine.

Seeking crafters — Saturday, Aug. 11, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Gray Blueberry Festival. 24 Main St. (Pennell Municipal Complex), Gray. Booth rental $45; for more information, email Lacy Antonson at Lantonson@graymaine.org.