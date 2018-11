We Love Sales and Fairs

Three-day Christmas fair – Friday, Nov. 2, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. -8 p.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; St. Anthony of Padua, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. White elephant, penny raffle, silent auction, baked goods, knitted items, crafts, books,puzzles, children’s games and raffles. Kitchen open Friday night with fish chowder, clam cakes, hamburgers, hot dogs and french fries. Turkey dinner 5-6 p.m. Saturday followed by live auction; and Knights of Columbus breakfast Sunday.

Two-day craft fair – Friday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.,; and Saturday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.; Gorham House, 50 New Portland Road, Gorham. Christmas decorations, jewelry, quilts, baby items, soaps, jams, mittens, Scentsy with more than 50 crafters.

Country Corner Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 3, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Buxton United Methodist Church, 276 Chicopee Road, Buxton. Christmas decorations, fancy work, white elephants, books, baked goods and luncheon with corn chowder and chicken soup.

Christmas craft and bake sale – Saturday, Nov.10, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., North Sebago United Methodist Church, 820 Sebago Road, Sebago.

Craft sale – Saturday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough.

26th annual holiday craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., Windham High School, 406 Gray Road, Windham. Sponsored by Windham Athletic Boosters. More than 175 crafters, food, door prizes, Santa and more.