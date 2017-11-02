We Love Sales & Fairs

Three-day Christmas fair – Friday, Nov. 3, 4-8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; St. Anthony of Padua, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. White elephant, penny raffle, silent auction, baked goods, knitted items, books, puzzles, children’s games and 50/50 raffle. Kitchen open Friday night with fish chowder, burgers, hot dogs and fries. Turkey dinner 5-6 p.m., Saturday; Knights of Columbus breakfast, Sunday.

Country Corner Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., Buxton United Methodist Church, 276 Chicopee Road, Buxton. Homemade articles, Christmas decorations, food table, cookie walk, white elephant and more. Luncheon with homemade corn chowder and chicken soup.

GNG community craft faire – Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Gray-New Gloucester Middle School, 31 Libby Hill Road, Gray. Spots available by emailing mswett@securespeed.us.

Indoor yard sale – Saturday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., North Scarborough Grange, County Road (Route 22), Scarborough. New and used items, holiday, household, Avon Cape Cod dishes, clothing, tools, antiques, estate jewelry, Vera Bradley bags, large nutcrackers and WWII ration books.

Holiday Fair – Saturday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Windham Hill UCC Women’s Fellowship, 140 Windham Center Road, Windham. Finely crafted wood items, decorated wreaths and holiday baskets, stained glass items, silent auction and other specialty gifts. Luncheon.

Christmas Fair – Saturday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m-3 p.m., North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail (Route 302), Windham. Fresh Maine-made decorated Christmas wreaths, baked goods and fudge, silent auction, Maine themed items, lunch counter, children’s room, handmade crafts, mittens and hats, gently used books, cookie walk, Christmas items and more.