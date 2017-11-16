We Love Sales & Fairs

Holiday fair – Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Harmony Masonic Hall, 33 Cressey Road, Gorham. Sponsored by Tri Town Extension. Greens, wreaths, crafts, knitted goods, baked goods, Tupperware, children’s books, basket raffles, and light lunch. Say hello to Santa.

Christmas craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton (Groveville). Crafts, jewelry, cookie walk, raffles, white elephant room; food table with breads, pies, candy, squares and other goodies; luncheon with chili, soup, chowder and hot dogs.

Holiday craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., West Cumberland United Methodist Church, 5 Upper Methodist Road (corner of Blackstrap), Cumberland. Crafters, preserves, gifts, cookie walk, silent auction and white elephant table. Beef stew lunch with gingerbread and whipped cream.

Santa’s workshop – Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Road, North Yarmouth. Silent auction, gift basket raffle, country crafts, hand-knitted items, vintage and antique items, cheese from a wheel, cookie walk, baked goods, candy, fresh greens, ornaments, jewelry and plants; face painting for children and chicken pie luncheon.

Old fashioned Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail (Route 25, 3 miles west of Gorham Village), Gorham. Many craft tables, baked goods, candy, Christmas decorations, jewelry, knitted items, quilted items, handmade crafts, Rada knives. raffles for a quilt, heating oil or propane, Christmas basket; kids’ shopping room, and lunch with fish chowder, sandwiches, sweets and drinks.

Annual Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sebago Lake Congregational Church, 410 Northeast Road, Sebago Lake Village (Standish). Baked goodies, hand-knit goods, cat toys, jewelry, white elephant, holiday items, quilted bags and handcrafted gifts. Luncheon with soups and sandwiches.

Christmas craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., White Rock Community Building, Wilson Road, Gorham. Sponsored by White Rock Friendship Club. Local crafters, white elephant table, 50/50 raffle, bake sale, lunch with corn chowder, hot dogs and homemade pies.

Craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Women’s Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. To reserve a table, email mbrushwe@bates.edu.

Home for the holidays Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Raffles, crafts, jewelry, baked goods, grandma’s attic, kids’ shopping, breakfast, lunch with haddock chowder and chili.

Holiday craft & vendor fair – Sunday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Drouin Dance Center, 90 Bridge St., second floor, Westbrook. Arbonne, Color Street, DotDot Smile, Lularoe, Scentsy, Senegence, Usborne books, individual crafters, bake sale, raffle, children’s scavenger hunt.