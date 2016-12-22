We Love to Eat

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Dec. 23, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup opf chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Free Christmas Eve turkey dinner and service – Saturday, Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road (intersection routes 112 and 22 by Plummer’s Market), Buxton. Turkey dinner with all the fixins’ including veggies, desserts and beverages. Open to the public.

Free Christmas dinner – Sunday, Dec. 25, noon-2 p.m., Buxton Centre Baptist Church, 938 Long Plains Road (Route 22), Buxton.

Free Christmas dinner – Sunday, Dec. 25, noon-2 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Free take out meals also available.

Free meal – Wednesday, Dec. 28, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored in collaboration with Wayside Food programs and Trinity Lutheran Church. Handicapped accessible and free parking.

VFW meal – Wednesday, Dec. 28, 5-6:30 p.m., VFW Post 832, Peary Terrace, South Portland. Baked ham, baked potato, veggies, rolls and dessert. $7.

