We Love to Eat

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Dec. 30, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup opf chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Free meal – Wednesday, Jan. 4, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored in collaboration with Wayside Food programs and Trinity Lutheran Church. Handicapped accessible and free parking.

VFW meal – Wednesday, Jan. 4, 5-6:30 p.m., VFW Post 832, Peary Terrace, South Portland. Roast chicken, stuffing, mashed potatoes, veggies, rolls and dessert. $7.

Community dinner – Thursday, Jan. 5, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Shepherd’s pie, $5.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 7, 5 and 6 p.m., Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Beans, ham, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, Italian bread, homemade pies and beverages. $8, $5.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to rlowell@keepmecurrent.com.