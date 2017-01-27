We Love to Eat

Community dinner – Thursday, Jan. 26, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Macaroni & cheese, $5.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Jan. 27, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup opf chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 28, 4:45-6 p.m., Highland Lake Congregational Church, 1303 Bridgton Road/Route 302, Westbrook. Beans, ham, hot dogs, potato salad, cole slaw, biscuits, beverages and desserts. $9, $3.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Jan. 28, 5 p.m., Living Waters church, 197 Parker Farm Road (intersection of routes 112 & 22 by Plummer’s Market), Buxton. Buffet dinner featuring baked haddock including veggies, desserts, and beverages. $8, $4; $20, family.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 28, 5 p.m., First Congregational Church, Route 115, Gray. Baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads and desserts. $8, $4. Handicapped accessible.

Free meal – Wednesday, Feb. 1, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored in collaboration with Wayside Food programs and Trinity Lutheran Church. Handicapped accessible and free parking.

VFW meal – Wednesday, Feb. 1, 5-6:30 p.m., VFW Post 832, Peary Terrace, South Portland. $7.

Community dinner – Thursday, Feb. 2, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Baked chicken, $5.

Free spaghetti and meatball supper – Saturday, Feb. 4, 5-6:30 p.m., Buxton United Methodist Church, 276 Chicopee Road, Buxton. Salad, Italian bread, pie and beverages.

Public supper – Saturday, Feb. 4, 4:30-6 p.m., Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Church, 280 Ocean House Road/Route 77, Cape Elizabeth. Casseroles, baked beans, salads, breads and pies. $8 , $5; $20, families. Take-out will be available.

Bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 4, 4:30-6 p.m., Hollis Lions Club, intersection routes 202 and 35, Hollis. Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, cole slaw and desserts. $8, $3.

Bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 4, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, casseroles and pies. $8, $4.

Bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 4, 5 and 6 p.m., Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Beans, ham, macaroni & cheese, cole slaw, Italian bread, homemade pies, and beverages. $8, $5.



