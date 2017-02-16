We Love to Eat

Community dinner – Thursday, Feb.16, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Chicken pie, $5.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Feb. 17, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Chili, chowder supper – Friday, Feb. 17, 4:30-6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 197, Conant Street ( Route 25), Westbrook. Sponsored by Westbrook Lions Club. Meal includes fresh baked breads and desserts. Donations $8, $4.

Bean Supper, Saturday, February 18, 5-6 p.m., Peoples United Methodist Church, 310 Broadway, South Portland. Baked beans, casseroles, homemade pies; and live music and mini fair.

Free meal – Wednesday, Feb. 15, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored in collaboration with Wayside Food programs and Trinity Lutheran Church. Handicapped accessible and free parking.

VFW meal – Wednesday, Feb. 22, 5-6:30 p.m., VFW Post 832, Peary Terrace, South Portland. Roast pork, mashed potatoes, rolls, applesauce, and dessert. $7.

Community dinner – Thursday, Feb. 23, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Shepherd’s pie, $5.

Bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 25, 4:45-6 p.m., Highland Lake Congregational Church, 1303 Bridgton Road (Route 302), Westbrook. Beans, ham, hot dogs, potato salad, cole slaw, biscuits, beverages and desserts. $8, $3.

Free spaghetti supper – Monday, Feb. 27, 5-6 p.m., Standish Congregational Church, Oak Hill Road, Standish. All are welcome.

