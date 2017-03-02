We Love to Eat

Community dinner – Thursday, March 2, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Roast pork, $5.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, March 3, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Buffet lunch – Friday, March 3, 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m., North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Road, North Yarmouth. Haddock chowder, soup special, biscuits, coffee and desserts. Donations are appreciated and will go toward the church’s work.

Bean supper – Saturday, March 4, 5 and 6 p.m., Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Beans, ham, macaroni & cheese, cole slaw, Italian bread, homemade pies and beverages. $8, $5.

Bean supper – Saturday, March 4, 4:30-6 p.m., Hollis Lions Club, intersection routes 202 and 35, Hollis. Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, cole slaw and desserts. $8, $3.

Bean supper – Saturday, March 4, 4:30-6 p.m., White Rock Community Club, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Two kinds of beans, hot dogs, cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni & cheese, homemade biscuits and pies. $8, $4.

Chicken pie supper – Saturday, March 4, 5-6:30 p.m., First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Gorham. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Chicken potpie, veggies, pies and beverages. $10, $5.

Free breakfast – Wednesday, March 8, 7:30-9:30 a.m., United Methodist Church of Good Fellowship, 1000 Roosevelt Trail (Route 302), Naples. Donations accepted.

Free meal – Wednesday, March 8, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored in collaboration with Wayside Food programs and Trinity Lutheran Church. Handicapped accessible and free parking.

VFW meal – Wednesday, March 8, 5-6:30 p.m., VFW Post 832, Peary Terrace, South Portland. Ground beef and gravy over mashed potatoes, veggies, rolls and dessert. $7.

Community dinner – Thursday, March 9, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Chicken and stuffing, $5.

Bean supper – Saturday, March 11, 4:30-6 p.m., Buxton Centre Baptist Church, Route 22, Buxton. Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, cole slaw, homemade biscuits, dessert and beverage. $8, $3.

4-H turkey dinner – Saturday, March 11, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Old Robie School, 668 Gray Road, Gorham. Dinner to benefit the Cumberland County 4-H Leaders Association’s Citizenship Washington Focus Trip Scholarship Fund. $10, $5; free, under age 3.

Free supper – Monday, March 13, 5:30 p.m.,Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Route 302, Windham. Sponsored by the Social, Justice and Peace Committee. Celery and carrot sticks with dip, homemade shepherds pie, rolls, tossed salad and cookie/ brownie bars.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to rlowell@keepmecurrent.com.