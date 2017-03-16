We Love to Eat

Community dinner – Thursday, March 16, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Baked ham, $5.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, March 17, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Haddock dinner – Friday, March 17, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus. Baked haddock, mashed potatoes, peas, cole slaw, dinner roll, beverage and dessert. $9, $5; children under 5, free. All-ages cheese pizza, beverage and dessert, $5; macaroni & cheese offered for children. Gluten free and takeout available on request.

St. Patrick’s supper – Friday, March 17, 5-6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 197, Conant Street (Route 25), Westbrook. Sponsored by Westbrook Lions Club. Corned beef, potatoes, onions, cabbage, carrots and homemade pies. $8, $4.

Bean supper – Saturday, March 18, 5-6 p.m., North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Groveville (Buxton). Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, potato salad, cole slaw, rolls, desserts, coffee and punch. $8.

Turkey dinner – Saturday, March 18, 4:45- 6 p.m.,, Highland Lake Grange, corner of Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. Roasted turkey, vegetables, mashed potatoes, stuffing, beverages and dessert. $8, $4.

Bean supper – Saturday, March 18, 5-6 p.m., Peoples United Methodist Church, 310 Broadway, South Portland. Beans, casseroles, homemade pies, live music and mini fair.

Bean supper – Saturday, March 18, 5-6 p.m., Amvets Post 6, Route 100, New Gloucester. Two kinds of beans, homemade biscuits, cole slaw, American chop suey and two tables of desserts. $7, $3.

Haddock dinner – Saturday, March 18, 5-6 p.m., Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail (Route 302), Windham. Sponsored by Windham Knights of Columbus to benefit Windham’s Riding to the Top Therapeutic Riding Center. Baked haddock, mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables, rolls, coffee, tea, punch and 24-foot long, homemade dessert buffet. $9, $4; tickets available at door until sold out.

Free breakfast – Wednesday, March 22, 7:30-9:30 a.m., United Methodist Church of Good Fellowship, 1000 Roosevelt Trail (Route 302), Naples. Donations accepted.

Free meal – Wednesday, March 22, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored in collaboration with Wayside Food programs and Trinity Lutheran Church. Handicapped accessible and free parking.

VFW meal – Wednesday, March 22, 5-6:30 p.m., VFW Post 832, Peary Terrace, South Portland. Shepherd’s pie, salad, rolls and dessert. $7.

Community dinner – Thursday, March 23, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Meatloaf, $5.

Bean supper – Saturday, March 25, 4:45-6 p.m., Highland Lake Congregational Church, 1303 Bridgton Road (Route 302), Westbrook. Beans, ham, hot dogs, potato salad, cole slaw, biscuits, desserts and beverages. $8, $3.

Ecumenical free dinner – Monday, March 27, 5:30 p.m., Saint Anne’s Catholic Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Macaroni & cheese; last Gorham Ecumenical Council dinner of the season. All are welcome.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to rlowell@keepmecurrent.com.