We Love to Eat

Free dinner – Thursday, May 25, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, May 26, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Haddock buffet – Saturday, May 27, 5 p.m., Living Waters church, 197 Parker Farm Road (intersection of roues 112 and 22 by Plummer’s Market), Buxton. Buffet dinner featuring baked haddock, veggies, desserts and beverages. Suggested donation $8, $4; and $20 for a family.

Public supper – Saturday, May 27, 5 p.m., First Congregational Church, Route 115, Gray. Beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads and desserts. $8, $4. Handicapped accessible.

Traditional supper – Saturday, May 27, 5-6 p.m., Casco Village Church, UCC, 941 Meadow Road (Route 121), Casco. Beans, casseroles, salads, rolls, hot coffee, cold drinks and homemade pies. $8, $5 and $21 max, families with young children.

Free meal – Wednesday, May 31, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored in collaboration with Wayside Food programs and Trinity Lutheran Church. Handicapped accessible and free parking.

VFW meal – Wednesday, May 31, 5-6:30 p.m., VFW Post 832, Peary Terrace, South Portland. Chicken pot pie, salad, rolls and dessert. $7.

Buffet lunch – Friday, June 2, 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m., North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Road, North Yarmouth. Haddock chowder, hearty pasta salad, biscuits, coffee, deluxe brownie sundae and lemon lush dessert. Donations are appreciated and will go toward the church’s work. No Friday Lunch in July; it will resume on Aug. 4.

Public supper – Saturday, June 3, 5 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail (Route 25 three miles west of Gorham Village), Gorham. Three kinds of beans, hot dogs, chicken pie, American chop suey, casseroles, salads, homemade pies, coffee and punch. Ticket sales begin at 4 p.m. $8, $3.

Bean supper – Saturday, June 3, 4:30-6 p.m., Hollis Lions Club, intersection routes 202 and 35, Hollis. Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, cole slaw and desserts. $8, $3.

Bean supper – Saturday, June 3, 5 and 6 p.m., Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Beans, ham, macaroni & cheese, cole slaw, Italian bread, homemade pies and beverages. $8, $5.

Public supper – Saturday, June 3, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Baked beans, casseroles and pies. $8, $4.

Pancake breakfast – Sunday, June 4, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Gorham Fire Department, 270 Main St. (Central Station), Gorham. To benefit Sandra Berry, who is fighting cancer. Pancakes, sausage, coffee, tea, orange juice and milk. $8, $5.

