We Love to Eat

Free dinner – Thursday, June 15, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, June 16, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Bean-hole bean supper – Saturday, June 17, 4:30-6 p.m., United Church of Christ at North Gorham, 4 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. Three kinds of authentic bean-hole beans, brown bread, cole slaw, potato salad, red hot dogs, rolls, coffee, punch and homemade pies. $9, $4.

Bean supper – Saturday, June 17 5-6 p.m., North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton (Groveville). Two kinds of beans, chop suey, potato salad, red hot dogs, cole slaw, rolls, desserts, coffee and punch. $8.

Bean supper – Saturday, June 17, 5-6 p.m., Amvets Post 6, Route 100, New Gloucester. Two kinds of beans, brown bread, homemade biscuits, cole slaw, American chop suey and two tables of desserts. $7, $3.

Pot roast supper – Saturday, June 17, 5-6:30 p.m., Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond.Pot roast, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, carrots, rolls, drink and dessert. $10, $5.

Free meal – Wednesday, June 21, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored in collaboration with Wayside Food programs and Trinity Lutheran Church. Handicapped accessible and free parking.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to rlowell@keepmecurrent.com.