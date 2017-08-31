We Love to Eat

Free dinner – Thursday, Aug. 31, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Sept. 1, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Buffet lunch – Friday, Sept. 1, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Road, North Yarmouth. Haddock chowder, a monthly special, biscuits, beverages, and desserts will be offered. Donations are appreciated and will go toward the church’s work.

Bean supper – Saturday, Sept. 2, 5 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail (Route 25), Gorham. Three kinds of beans, hot dogs, chicken pie, American chop suey, casseroles, salads, coffee, punch and delicious homemade pies. Ticket sales start at 4 p.m. $8, $3.

Public supper – Saturday, Sept. 2, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, casseroles and pies. $8, $4.

Bean supper – Saturday, Sept. 2, 5 and 6 p.m., Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Beans, ham, macaroni & cheese, cole slaw, Italian bread, homemade pies, and beverages. $8, $5.

Free meal – Wednesday, Sept. 6, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored in collaboration with Wayside Food programs and Trinity Lutheran Church. Handicapped accessible and free parking.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to rlowell@keepmecurrent.com.