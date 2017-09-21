We Love to Eat

Community meal – Thursday, Sept. 21, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Shepherd’s pie. $5.

Free dinner – Thursday, Sept. 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Sept. 22, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Bean supper – Saturday, Sept. 23, 4:45-6 p.m., Highland Lake Congregational Church, 1303 Bridgton Road (Route 302), Westbrook. Beans, ham, hot dogs, potato salad, cole slaw, biscuits, dessert and beverages. $8, $3.

Roast beef dinner – Saturday, Sept. 23, 5-6 p.m., Windham Hill United Church of Christ, 140 Windham Center Road, Windham. Roast beef with all the fixings. $10, $5.

Free spaghetti supper – Monday, Sept. 25, 5-6 p.m., Standish Congregational Church, Oak Hill Road, Standish. All are welcome.

Free ecumenical dinner – Monday, Sept. 25, 5:30 p.m., Saint Anne’s Catholic Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Sponsored by Gorham Ecumenical Council. Roast turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Enjoy free food and wonderful fellowship. Donations are accepted and everyone is welcome.

Free meal – Wednesday, Sept. 27, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored in collaboration with Wayside Food programs and Trinity Lutheran Church. Handicapped accessible and free parking.

