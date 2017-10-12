We Love to Eat

Community meal – Thursday, Oct. 12, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Chicken pie. $5.

Free dinner – Thursday, Oct. 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Oct. 13, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 14, 5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Two kinds of beans, chop suey, cole slaw, red hot dogs and homemade pies. $8, $3.50.

Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 14, 5-6:30 p.m., Casco Masonic Lodge, 20 Mill St., Yarmouth. Three kinds of beans, hot dogs, cole slaw, macaroni & cheese, homemade biscuits and pies. $10, $4.

Free meal – Wednesday, Oct. 18, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored in collaboration with Wayside Food programs and Trinity Lutheran Church. Handicapped accessible and free parking.

Harvest supper – Friday, Oct. 20, 4:30-6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 62, 17 Dunn St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Westbrook Lions Club. Ham, potatoes, peas, onions, turnips, cabbage and carrots. $9, $4.

Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 21, 5-6 p.m., Amvets Post 36, New Gloucester. $8, $3.

