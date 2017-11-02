We Love to Eat

Community meal – Thursday, Nov. 2, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Baked chicken, $5.

Free dinner – Thursday, Nov. 2, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Nov. 3, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Buffet lunch – Friday, Nov. 3, 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m., North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Road, North Yarmouth. Haddock chowder, a monthly special, biscuits, beverages and desserts.

Fish fry – Friday, Nov. 3, 5-7 p.m., American Legion Post 155, 26 Casco Road, Naples. $9.

Turkey dinner – Saturday, Nov. 4, 5-6 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. $10, $5.

Bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 4, 4:30-6 p.m., Hollis Lions Club, intersection routes 202 and 35, Hollis Center. Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, cole slaw and desserts. $8, $3.

Public supper – Saturday, Nov. 4, 5 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail (three miles west of Gorham Village), Gorham. Three kinds of beans, hot dogs, chicken pie, American chop suey, casseroles, salads, homemade pies, coffee and punch. Ticket sales begin at 4 p.m. $8, $3.

Bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 4, 5 and 6 p.m., Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Beans with ham, macaroni & cheese, cole slaw, Italian bread, homemade pies and beverages. $8, $5.

Beans and casseroles – Saturday, Nov. 4, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. $8, $4.

Bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 4, 4:30-6 p.m., White Rock Community Club, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Two kinds of beans, hot dogs, cole slaw, potato salad, macaroni & cheese, homemade biscuits and pies. $8, $4.

Free meal – Wednesday, Nov. 8, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored in collaboration with Wayside Food programs and Trinity Lutheran Church. Handicapped accessible and free parking.

Bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 11, 5-6:30 p.m., Casco Masonic Lodge, 20 Mill St., Yarmouth. Three kinds of beans, hot dogs, macaroni & cheese, cole slaw, homemade biscuits and pies. $10, $4.

Chicken pie supper – Saturday, Nov. 11, 5 and 6:30 p.m., Prides Corner Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. $12, $6.

Roast turkey – Saturday, Nov. 11, 4:45-6 p.m., Highland Lake Grange, corner of Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. Turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetables, stuffing, bread, desserts and beverages. $8, $4.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to rlowell@keepmecurrent.com.