We Love to Eat

Community meal – Thursday, Nov. 16, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Boiled dinner, $8.

Free dinner – Thursday, Nov. 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Nov. 17, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeout available.

Fish fry – Friday, Nov. 17, 5-7 p.m., American Legion Post 155, 26 Casco Road, Naples. $9.

Public dinner – Saturday, Nov. 18, 5-6 p.m., St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Oven-roasted pulled pork, baked beans, hot dogs, potato salad, cole slaw, bread and pies. $8, $3.

Bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 18, 5-6 p.m., Amvets Post 6, 1095 Lewiston Road, New Gloucester. Beans, chop suey, cole slaw and red hot dogs. $8, $3, followed by turkey raffle at 7 p.m.

Legion breakfast – Sunday, Nov. 19, 8-10 a.m., American Legion Post 155, 26 Casco Road, Naples. Eggs cooked to order, bacon, sausage, toast, pancakes, beans, fruit cup, juice and coffee. $8, $4.

Free meal – Wednesday, Nov. 22, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored in collaboration with Wayside Food programs and Trinity Lutheran Church. Handicapped accessible and free parking.

Free Thanksgiving dinner – Thursday, Nov. 23, noon, Mister Bagel, 13 New Portland Road, Gorham. Transportation available and also meals delivered. For reservation or more information, call 839-4516.

