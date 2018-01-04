We Love to Eat

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Jan. 5, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 6, 5 and 6 p.m., Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Beans with ham, macaroni & cheese, cole slaw, Italian bread, homemade pies and beverages. $8, $5.

Free meal – Wednesday, Jan. 10, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. Sponsored in collaboration with Wayside Food programs and Trinity Lutheran Church. Handicapped accessible and free parking.

Buffet breakfast – Saturday, Jan. 13, 7:30-9:30 a.m., West Cumberland United Methodist Church, 5 Upper Methodist Road (corner of Blackstrap Road), Cumberland. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage,ham, baked beans, muffins, fresh fruit, juice, coffee, and tea. $7, $5.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 13, Casco Masonic Lodge, 20 Mill St.,

Yarmouth. Serving three kinds of beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, macaroni & cheese along with homemade biscuits and pies. $10, $4.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 13, 5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Two kinds of beans, chop suey, cole slaw, and red hot dogs. The dessert is our delicious homemade pies. $8, $3.50.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to rlowell@keepmecurrent.com.