We Love to Eat

Community meal – Thursday, Jan. 18, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Baked ham, $5.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Jan. 19, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 20, 5-6 p.m., Amvets Post 6, Route 100, New Gloucester. Two kinds of beans, brown bread, homemade biscuits, cole slaw, American chop suey and two tables of desserts. $8, $3.

Free meal – Wednesday, Jan. 24, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. Sponsored in collaboration with Wayside Food programs and Trinity Lutheran Church. Handicapped accessible and free parking.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 27, 4:45-6 p.m., Highland Lake Congregational Church, 1303 Bridgeton Road (Route 302), Westbrook. Beans, ham, hot dogs, potato salad, cole slaw, biscuits, beverages and desserts. $8, $3.

Spaghetti supper – Saturday, Jan. 27, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Anthony’s Parish Hall, Brown Street, Westbrook. Sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 87. Proceeds to help send Scouts to summer camp. Spaghetti, homemade sauce, meatballs (both beef and turkey), salad, bread, dessert and beverages. $8, $5.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 27, 5 p.m., First Congregational Church, Route 115, Gray. Baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads, desserts and beverages. $8, $4. Handicapped accessible.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to rlowell@keepmecurrent.com.