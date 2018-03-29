We Love to Eat

Community meal – Thursday, March 29, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Chicken and gravy, $5.

Free dinner – Thursday, March 29, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, March 30, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Haddock supper – Saturday, March 31, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $8, $4; $20, family.

Free meal – Wednesday, April 4, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. Sponsored in collaboration with Wayside Food programs and Trinity Lutheran Church. Handicapped accessible and free parking.

Bean supper – Saturday, April 7, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Baked beans, casseroles, and pies. $8, $4.

Public supper – Saturday, April 7, 5 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail (Route 25), Gorham. Three kinds of beans, chicken pie, clam casserole, chop suey, macaroni & cheese, barbecued hot dogs, jello salads, coleslaw, delicious homemade pies, coffee and punch. No one leaves hungry. Ticket sales start at 4 p.m. $8, $3.

Bean supper – Saturday, April 7, 4:30-6 p.m., White Rock Community Club, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Two kinds of beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni & cheese, homemade biscuits and pies. $8, $4.

Bean supper – Saturday, April 7, 4:30-6 p.m., Hollis Lions Club, intersection routes 202 and 35, Hollis Center. Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, coleslaw and desserts. $8, $3.

Bean supper – Saturday, April 7, 5 and 6 p.m., Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Beans, ham, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, Italian bread, homemade pies, and beverages. $8, $5.

Baked stuffed haddock supper – Saturday, April 7, 5-6:30 p.m., 5 Kezar Road Church ( near Melby’s Store), North Waterford. To benefit the North Waterford World’s Fair. Baked haddock supper with tasty side dishes and homemade pies. $10; $5, youth 6-16; kids 5 and under, free.

