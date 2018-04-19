We Love to Eat

Community meal – Thursday, April 19, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Shepherd’s pie, $5.

Free dinner – Thursday, April 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, April 20, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeout available.

Bean supper – Saturday, April 21, 5-6 p.m., Amvets Post 6, Route 100, New Gloucester. Two kinds of beans, brown bread, homemade biscuits, cole slaw, American chop suey and two tables of desserts. $8, $3.

Bean supper – Saturday, April 21, 4 and 5 p.m., Edes Falls Community Center, 319 Edes Falls Road, Naples. To benefit maintenance of the one-room schoolhouse. Two kinds of beans, American chop suey, coleslaw, potato salad, Jello fruit salads, famous “pink stuff,” biscuits, several kinds of pies, pickles, and red hot dogs. $8, $3.50.

Family-style roast beef dinner – Saturday, April 21, 4-6 p.m., American Legion Post 26, 508 Elm St., Biddeford. Sponsored by Vietnam Veterans of Americas Chapter 1044 and the Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America to benefit veterans and their families. Roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, coffee, juice and dessert, $10, $5. Take out available.

Free meal – Wednesday, April 25, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. Sponsored in collaboration with Wayside Food programs and Trinity Lutheran Church. Handicapped-accessible and free parking.

Spaghetti supper – Friday, April 27, 4:30-6:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 17 Dunn St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Westbrook Lions Club. Homemade pies for dessert. $9, $5.

Haddock supper – Saturday, April 28, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $8, $4; family, $20.

Bean supper – Saturday, April 28, 5 p.m., First Congregational Church, Route 115, Gray. Beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads and desserts, and beverages. $8, $4. Handicapped accessible.

Nonprofit organizations that want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to rlowell@keepmecurrent.com.