We Love to Eat

Public supper – Saturday, May 26, 5 p.m., First Congregational Church of Gray, Route 115, Gray. Beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads and desserts, and beverages. $8, $4. Handicapped accessible.

Haddock supper – Saturday, May 26, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $8, $4; $20, family.

Pancake brunch – Sunday, May 27, 9 a.m.- noon, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail (Route 302), Windham. Hosted by the Windham Knights of Columbus. Pancakes, bacon, scrambled eggs, fresh fruit, donuts, coffee, tea and milk. $9, $5. Meals are available to go; profits from the brunch will support the Knights’ charities.

Free meal – Wednesday, May 30, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. Sponsored in collaboration with Wayside Food programs and Trinity Lutheran Church. Handicapped accessible and free parking.

Public supper – Saturday, June 2, 5 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail (Route 25, three miles west of Gorham Village), Gorham. Three kinds of beans, hot dogs, chicken pie, American chop suey, casseroles, salads, delicious homemade pies, coffee and punch. No one leaves hungry. Ticket sales start at 4 p.m.; $8, $3.

Bean supper – Saturday, June 2, 5 and 6 p.m., Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Beans, ham, macaroni & cheese, cole slaw, Italian bread, homemade pies and beverages. $8, $5.

Bean supper – Saturday, June 2, 4:30-6 p.m., Hollis Lions Club, intersection of routes 202 and 35, Hollis Center. Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, cole slaw and desserts. $8, $3.

