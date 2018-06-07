We Love to Eat

Free dinner — Thursday, June 7, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, June 8, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Bean supper — Saturday, June 9, 5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Two kinds of beans, chop suey, red hot hot dogs, coleslaw, and homemade pies. $8, $3.50.

Barbecue chicken dinner — Saturday, June 9, 5-6:30 p.m., Cressey Road United Methodist Church, corner of Route 25 and Cressey Road, Gorham. Home-style barbecue chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, rolls, dessert and more. $8, $6.

Bean supper — Saturday, June 9, 5-6:30 p.m., Casco Masonic Lodge, 20 Mill St., Yarmouth. Three kinds of beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, macaroni & cheese, homemade biscuits and pies. $10, $4.

Free meal — Wednesday, June 13, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. Sponsored in collaboration with Wayside Food programs and Trinity Lutheran Church.

Bean supper — Saturday, June 16, 5-6 p.m., North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton (Groveville). Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, desserts, coffee and punch. $8.

Legion breakfast – Sunday, June 17, 9-11 a.m., American Legion Post 197, Conant Street (Route 25), Westbrook. Two eggs any style, sausage or bacon, homefries, pancake, toast, juice and coffee. $5.

