We Love to Eat

Bean supper — Saturday, July 14, 5-6:30 p.m., Casco Masonic Lodge, 20 Mill St., Yarmouth. Three kinds of beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, macaroni & cheese, homemade biscuits and pies. $10, $4.

Legion breakfast — Sunday, July 15, 9-11 a.m., American Legion Post 197, Conant Street (Route 25), Westbrook. Two eggs any style, sausage or bacon, homefries, pancake, toast, juice and coffee. $5.

Bean supper — Saturday, July 21, 5-6 p.m., North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton (Groveville). Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, desserts, coffee and punch. $8.

Authentic bean-hole bean supper — Saturday, July 21, 4:30-6 p.m., United Church of Christ in North Gorham, 4 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. Three kinds of beans, coleslaw, potato salad, and pies. $9, $4.

Bean supper — Saturday, July 21, 5-6 p.m., Amvets Post 6, Route 100, New Gloucester. Two kinds of beans, brown bread, homemade biscuits, coleslaw, American chop suey and two tables of desserts. $8, $3.

Bean supper — Saturday, July 21, 5 p.m., hosted by American Legion Post 148 at Windham Veterans Center, 35 Veterans Memorial Drive, Windham. Variety of beans, salads, side dishes. $8, children under 12 free.

Bean supper — Saturday, July 28, 5 p.m., First Congregational Church of Gray, Route 115, Gray. Beans, casseroles, homemade breads and desserts, and beverages. $8, $4. Handicapped accessible.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to rlowell@keepmecurrent.com.