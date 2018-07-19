We Love to Eat

Free dinner – Thursday, July 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, July 20, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Bean supper – Saturday, July 21, 5-6 p.m., North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton (Groveville). Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, desserts, coffee and punch. $8.

Authentic bean-hole bean supper – Saturday, July 21, 4:30-6 p.m., United Church of Christ in North Gorham, 4 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. Three kinds of beans, coleslaw, potato salad and pies. $9, $4.

Bean supper – Saturday, July 21, 5-6 p.m., Amvets Post 6, Route 100, New Gloucester. Two kinds of beans, brown bread, homemade biscuits, coleslaw, American chop suey and two tables of desserts. $8, $3.

Bean supper – Saturday, July 21, 5-6 p.m., Cornerstone Assembly of God, 50 Cottage Road, Windham. Three kinds of beans, casseroles, salads, cornbread, rolls and plenty of dessert. $6, $3.

Haddock supper – Saturday, July 28, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donations $8; $4; family $20.

Bean supper – Saturday, July 28, 5 p.m., First Congregational Church of Gray, Route 115, Gray. Beans, casseroles, homemade breads and desserts and beverages. $8, $4. Handicapped accessible.

