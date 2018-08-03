We Love to Eat

Free dinner – Thursday, Aug. 2, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Aug. 3, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Free public lunch buffet – Friday, Aug. 3, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Road, North Yarmouth. Haddock chowder, a monthly special, biscuits, beverages and desserts will be offered.

Public supper – Saturday, Aug. 4, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, casseroles and pies. $8, $4.

Benefit breakfast – Sunday, Aug. 5, 7 a.m.-noon, Gorham Fire Department, 270 Main St., Gorham. A benefit for K-la, part of the fire department family, who suffered serious injuries in a car accident. All you can eat pancakes, sausage and Maine maple syrup. $8; ages 5-12, $5; and under age 5, free.

Legion breakfast – Sunday, Aug. 5, 9-11 a.m., American Legion Post 197, Conant Street (Route 25), Westbrook. Two eggs any style, sausage or bacon, homefries, pancake, toast, juice and coffee, $5.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to rlowell@keepmecurrent.com.