We Love to Eat

Saturday, Aug. 18, 5-6 p.m., North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton (Groveville). Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, desserts, coffee and punch. $8.

Bean supper – Saturday, Aug. 18, 4-7 p.m., Living Waters Christian Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, homemade biscuits and brown bread. Donations accepted. Chocolate lovers auction will follow to benefit the H.I.S. Women’s Ministry scholarship fund.

Pot roast supper – Saturday, Aug. 18, 5-6 p.m., Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. Pot roast, gravy, mashed potatoes, veggies, drinks, rolls and brownie sundaes. $11, $6.

Bean-hole bean supper – Saturday, Aug. 18, 4:30-6 p.m., United Church of Christ at North Gorham, 4 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. Beans baked underground hot dogs, coleslaw, potato salad, rolls, beverages and pies. $9, $4.

Bean supper – Saturday, Aug. 18, 5-6 p.m., Amvets Post 6, Route 100, New Gloucester. Two kinds of beans, brown bread, homemade biscuits, coleslaw, American chop suey and two tables of desserts. $8, $3.

Legion breakfast – Sunday, Aug. 19, 9-11 a.m., American Legion Post 197, Conant Street (Route 25), Westbrook. Two eggs any style, sausage or bacon, homefries, pancake, toast, juice and coffee, $5.

