We Love to Eat

Spaghetti supper – Friday, Sept. 14, 5-7 p.m., Gorham Recreation Department, 75 South St., Gorham. A benefit for K-LA who was involved in a serious car accident. All-you-can-eat spaghetti, garlic bread and dessert. $8, $5. Benefit includes a silent auction.

Bean supper – Saturday, Sept. 15, 5-6 p.m., North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton (Groveville). Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, desserts, coffee and punch. $8.

Bean-hole bean supper – Saturday, Sept. 15, 4:30-6 p.m. United Church of Christ at North Gorham, 4 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. Beans baked underground, hot dogs, coleslaw, potato salad, rolls, beverages and pies. $9, $4.

Bean supper – Saturday, Sept. 15, 5-6 p.m., Amvets Post 6, Route 100, New Gloucester. Two kinds of beans, brown bread, homemade biscuits, coleslaw, American chop suey and two tables of desserts. $8, $3.

Community meal – Thursday, Sept. 27, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Baked ham, $5.

Haddock supper – Saturday, Sept. 29, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $8; $4; and family $20.

Free spaghetti supper – Saturday, Sept. 29, 4:30 p.m., White Rock Grange, Wilson Road, Gorham.

