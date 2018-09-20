We Love to Eat

Free dinner – Thursday, Sept. 20, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Sept. 21, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Free spaghetti supper – Monday, Sept. 24, 5-6 p.m., Standish Congregational Church, Oak Hill Road, Standish.

Community meal – Thursday, Sept. 27, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Baked ham, $5.

Haddock supper – Saturday, Sept. 29, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $8; $4; family $20.

Free spaghetti supper – Saturday, Sept. 29, 4:30 p.m., White Rock Grange, Wilson Road, Gorham.

