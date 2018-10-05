We Love to Eat

Community meal – Thursday, Oct. 4, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Meatloaf, $5.

Free dinner – Thursday, Oct. 4, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Oct. 5, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Pancake breakfast – Saturday, Oct. 6, 8-10 a.m., Masonic Hall, 39 E. St. (second floor), South Portland. All you can eat pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, juice and coffee. $7, $4.

Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 6, 5-6 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail (Route 25), Gorham. Three kinds of beans, barbecue hot dogs, clam casserole, chicken pie, macaroni & cheese, chop suey, coleslaw, salads, homemade pies, coffee and punch. No one leaves hungry. $8, $3; ticket sales start at 4 p.m.

Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 6, 5 and 6 p.m., Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Beans, ham, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, Italian bread, homemade pies and beverages. $8, 5.

Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 6, 4:30-6 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Two kinds of beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni & cheese, homemade biscuits and pies. $9, $4.

Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 6, 4:30-6 p.m., Hollis Lions Club, intersection routes 202 and 35, Hollis Center. Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, coleslaw, and desserts. $8, $3.

Roasted turkey dinner – Saturday, Oct. 6, 4:45-6 p.m., Highland Lake Grange, corner of Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. Roasted turkey, vegetables, stuffing, mashed potatoes, bread, dessert and beverages. $8, $4.

Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 6, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxillary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, casserfoles, and dessert. $8, $4.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Oct. 10, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. The meal is a partnership between Trinity Lutheran Church, Wayside Food Programs and the Westbrook Community Center. On-site parking is free and it is handicap accessible. All are welcome for a free nutritious meal and fellowship.

Harvest supper – Friday, Oct. 12, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Manchester Post 62, 17 Dunn St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Westbrook Lions Club. Ham, potatoes, peas,onions, turnips, cabbage, carrots and homemade pies. Donations $9, $4.

Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 13, 4:30-6 p.m., Buxton Center Baptist Church, Route 22, Buxton. Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, coleslaw, homemade biscuits, dessert and beverage.$8, $3.

Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 13, 5-6:30 p.m., Casco Masonic Lodge, 20 Mill St., Yarmouth. Three kinds of beans, hot dogs, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, homemade biscuits and pies. $10, $4.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to rlowell@keepmecurrent.com.