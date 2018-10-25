We Love to Eat

Community meal – Thursday, Oct. 25, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Baked ham, $5.

Free dinner – Thursday, Oct. 25, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Oct. 26, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeout available.

Buffet dinner – Saturday, Oct. 27, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Haddock, casseroles, vegetables, salads, rolls, desserts and drinks.Suggested donations $8, $4; and family, $20.

Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 27, 5 p.m., First Congregational Churh of Gray, Route 115,Gray. Baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads and desserts, and beverages. $8, $4. Handicapped accessible.

Spooktacular supper – Saturday, Oct. 27, 5-6 p.m., Casco Village Church UCC, 941 Meadow Road (Route 121), Casco. Beans, hot dogs, casseroles, salad bar, beverages and desserts. Dress in costume and get a treat; gift basket grand prize for best adult costume, fun prize for best kid’s costume. $8, $5; and $21 max for a family with young children.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. The meal is a partnership between Trinity Lutheran Church, Wayside Food Programs and the Westbrook Community Center. Handicapped accessible. All welcome for meal and fellowship.

Free buffet lunch – Friday, Nov. 2, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Road, North Yarmouth,. Haddock chowder, monthly special, biscuits, beverages and desserts.

Bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 3, 4:30-6 p.m., Hollis Lions Club, intersection routes 202 and 35, Hollis Center. Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, coleslaw and desserts. $8, $3.

Public supper – Saturday, Nov. 3, 5-6 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail (Route 25), Gorham. Three kinds of beans, barbecue hot dogs, clam casserole, chicken pie, macaroni & cheese, chop suey, salads, Jello salads, homemade pies, coffee and punch. Ticket sales start at 4 p.m. $8, $3.

Bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 3, 5 and 6 p.m., Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Beans, ham, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, Italian bread, homemade pies and beverages. $8, $5.

Bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 3, 4:30-6 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Two kinds of beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni & cheese, homemade biscuits and pies. $9, $4.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to rlowell@keepmecurrent.com.