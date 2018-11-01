We Love to Eat

Community meal – Thursday, Nov. 1, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Baked chicken, $5.

Free dinner – Thursday, Nov. 1, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Nov. 2, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Free buffet lunch – Friday, Nov. 2, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Road, North Yarmouth,. Haddock chowder, monthly special, biscuits, beverages and desserts.

Bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 3, 4:30-6 p.m., Hollis Lions Club, intersection routes 202 and 35, Hollis Center. Two kinds of beans, red ho dogs, chop suey, coleslaw, and desserts. $8, $3.

Public supper – Saturday, Nov. 3, 5-6 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail (Route 25), Gorham. Three kinds of beans, barbecue hot dogs, clam casserole, chicken pie, macaroni & cheese, chop suey, salads, homemade pies, coffee and punch. Ticket sales start at 4 p.m., $8. $3.

Bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 3, 5 and 6 p.m., Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Beans, ham, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, Italian bread, homemade pies and beverages. $8, $5.

Bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 3, 4:30-6 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Two kinds of beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni & cheese, homemade biscuits and pies. $9, $4.

Bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 3, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, casseroles and pies. $8, $4.

Turkey dinner – Saturday, Nov. 3, 5-6 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 268 Brown St., Westbrook.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Nov. 7 , 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. The meal is a partnership between Trinity Lutheran Church, Wayside Food Programs and the Westbrook Community Center. On-site parking is free and it is handicap accessible.

Breakfast buffet – Saturday, Nov. 10, 7:30-9:30 a.m., West Cumberland United Methodist Church, 5 Upper Methodist Road, Cumberland. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, baked beans,muffins, fresh fruit, coffee and tea. $7, $3. Takeout available.

Bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 10, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Two kinds of beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, American chop suey, bread and butter, pickles, homemade pies and beverages. $8, $3.50.

Roast turkey dinner – Saturday, Nov. 10, 4:45- 6 p.m., Highland Lake Grange, Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. Turkey,vegetables, stuffing, mashed potatoes, bread, dessert and beverages. $8, $4.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to rlowell@keepmecurrent.com.