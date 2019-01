We Love to Eat

Community meal – Thursday, Jan. 3, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Meatloaf, $5.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 5, 4:30-6 p.m., Hollis Lions Club, intersection routes 202 and 35, Hollis Center. Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, coleslaw and desserts. $8, $3.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 5, 4:30-6 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Two kinds of beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni & cheese, homemade biscuits and pies. $9, $4.

Baked turkey supper – Saturday, Jan. 5, 5-6:30 p.m., North Waterford Congregational Church, 5 Kezar Road (off Route 35, across from Melby’s Store), Waterford. To benefit annual North Waterford World’s Fair.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 5, 5 and 6 p.m., Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Beans, ham, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, Italian bread, homemade pies and beverages. $8, $5.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 12, 5-6:30 p.m., Casco Masonic Lodge, 20 Mill St., Yarmouth. Three kinds of beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, macaroni & cheese, homemade biscuits and pies. $10, $4.

Boy Scouts spaghetti supper – Saturday, Jan.12, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Anthony’s Parish Hall, Brown Street, Westbrook. Sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 87. Spaghetti, ziti, beef and turkey meatballs, salad, bread, beverages and dessert buffet. $8.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 12, 5-6 p.m.,Westbrook Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Two kinds of beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, American chop suey, bread and butter, pickles, homemade pies and beverages. $8, $3.50

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to rlowell@keepmecurrent.com.