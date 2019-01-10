We Love to Eat

Community meal – Thursday, Jan. 10, noon Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Baked chicken, $5.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 12, 5-6:30 p.m., Casco Masonic Lodge, 20 Mill St., Yarmouth. Three kinds of beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, macaroni & cheese, homemade biscuits and pies. $10, $4.

Boy Scouts spaghetti supper – Saturday, Jan. 12, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Anthony’s Parish Hall, Brown Street, Westbrook. Sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 87. Spaghetti, ziti, beef and turkey meatballs, salad, bread, beverages and dessert buffet. $8.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 12, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Two kinds of beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, American chop suey, bread, pickles, homemade pies and beverages. $8, $3.50.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 19, 5-6 p.m., Amvets Post 6, Route 100, New Gloucester. Two kinds of beans, brown bread, homemade biscuits, coleslaw, American chop suey and two tables of desserts. $8, $3.

