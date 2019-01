We Love to Eat

Community meal – Thursday, Jan. 17, noon Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Roast pork, $5.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 19, 5 p.m., Windham Veterans Center, 35 Memorial Drive, Windham. $8; under 12 free.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 19, 5-6 p.m., Amvets Post 6, Route 100, New Gloucester. Two kinds of beans, brown bread, homemade biscuits, coleslaw, American chop suey, two tables of desserts. $8, $3.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Jan. 26, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donations $8, $4; $20, family.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 26, 5 p.m., First Congregational Church of Gray. Route 115, Gray. Beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads and desserts, and beverages. Handicapped accessible. $8, $4.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to rlowell@keepmecurrent.com.