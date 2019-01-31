We Love to Eat

Community meal – Thursday, Jan. 24, noon Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Shepherd’s pie, $5.

Free public lunch buffet – Friday, Feb. 1, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Road, North Yarmouth. Haddock chowder, a monthly special, biscuits, beverages and desserts.

Bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 2, 4:30-6 p.m., Hollis Lions Club, intersection routes 202 and 35, Hollis Center. Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, coleslaw and desserts. $8, $3.

Bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 2, 4:30-6 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Two kinds of beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni & cheese, homemade biscuits and desserts. $9, $4.

Bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 2, 5 and 6 p.m., Prides Corner Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Beans, ham, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, Italian bread, homemade pies and beverages. $8, $5.

Roast pork supper – Saturday, Feb. 2, 5-6:30 p.m., North Waterford Congregational Church, 5 Kezars Road (off Route 35 across from Melby’s Store), Waterford. Roast pork, sides and homemade pies. $10, $5. To benefit the annual North Waterford World’s Fair.

Bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 2, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, casseroles and pies. $8, $4.

Breakfast buffet – Saturday, Feb.9, 7:30-9:30 a.m., West Cumberland Methodist Church, corner Blackstrap and Upper Methodist roads, West Cumberland. Two kinds of pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, baked beans, muffins, fresh fruit and juice. $7.50,$3; takeout available.

Bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 9, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church UCC, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Two kinds of beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, American chop suey, bread and butter, pickles, homemade pies and beverages. $8, $3.50.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to rlowell@keepmecurrent.com.