We Love to Eat

Community meal – Thursday, Feb. 7, noon Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Meatloaf, $5.

Breakfast buffet – Saturday, Feb. 9, 7:30-9:30 a.m., West Cumberland Methodist Church, corner Blackstrapand Upper Methodist roads, West Cumberland. Two kinds of pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, baked beans, muffins, fresh fruit and juice. $7.50, $3; takeout available.

Bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 9, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, UCC, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Two kinds of beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, American chop suey, bread and butter, pickles, homemade pies and beverages. $8, $3.50.

Bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 9, 5-6:30 p.m., Casco Masonic Lodge, 20 Mill St., Yarmouth. Three kinds of beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, macaroni & cheese, homemade biscuits and pies. $10, $4.

Bean supper – Saturday, Feb. 16, 5-6 p.m., Amvets Post 6, Route 100, New Gloucester. Two kinds of beans, brown bread, homemade biscuits, coleslaw, American chop suey and desserts. $8, $3.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to rlowell@keepmecurrent.com.