We Love to Eat

Community meal – Thursday, March 14, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Chicken and stuffing, $5.

Haddock dinner – Friday, March 15, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Hall, 299 Main St., Gorham. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus. Baked haddock, mashed potatoes, peas, coleslaw, dinner roll, beverage and dessert. $9, $5; cheese pizza, beverage and dessert, $5; and macaroni & cheese for children.

Fish supper – Friday, March 15, 4:30-6 p.m., St.Anthony’s Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. Baked haddock, mashed potatoes, veggie, roll, cole slaw, dessert and beverage. $8; pasta for kids, $5.

Bean supper – Saturday, March 16, 5-6 p.m., North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton (Groveville). Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, desserts, coffee and punch. $8.

St. Patrick’s Day dinner – Saturday, March 16, 4:30-6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 62, 17 Dunn St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Westbrook Lions Club. Corned beef and cabbage, onions, carrots, turnips, potatoes, homemade pies and assorted desserts, and juice, water and coffee. $9, $4.

Corned beef dinner – Saturday, March 16, 5-6:30 p.m., Windham Hill United Church of Christ, 140 Windham Center Road, Windham. Irish soda bread, corned beef, mashed potatoes, turnip, onions, carrots and more. $10, $5.

Bean supper – Saturday, March 16, 5-6 p.m., Amvets Post 6, Route 100, New Gloucester. Two kinds of beans, brown bread, homemade biscuits, coleslaw, American chop suey, and two tables of desserts. $8, $3.

Post-St. Paddy’s Day Free Community Meal, 5-6:30 p.m., Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St. (Rte. 121), Raymond. Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and carrots.

Community benefit meal – Saturday, March 23, 5-6:30 p.m., Chicopee Methodist Church, Chicopee Road, Buxton. A benefit to assist elderly with power and heat. Turkey dinner with the fixings. $5; children under age 7 free.

