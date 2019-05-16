We Love to Eat

Free dinner – Thursday, May 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, May 17, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Beanhole bean supper – Saturday, May 18, 4:30-6 p.m., beanhole beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, potato salads, brown bread and homemade pies, United Church of Christ at North Gorham, 4 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. $9. $4.

Pot roast dinner – Saturday, May 18, 5-6 p.m., Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. Pot roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, drinks, rolls, and dessert. $11, $6.

Bean supper – Saturday, May 18, 5-6 p.m., North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton (Groveville). Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, dessert, coffee and punch. $8.

Free community meal – Wednesday, May 22, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal and fellowship sponsored by Wayside Food Services and Trinity Lutheran Church of Westbrook.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, May 25, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $8, $4; $20, family.

Community benefit supper – Saturday, May 25, 5-6 p.m., Buxton United Methodist Church, 276 Chicopee Road, Buxton. To benefit elderly with bills, including heat and electricity. Baked ham, beans, casseroles, dessert and coffee. $5, $3.

