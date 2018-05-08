Wells man dies in Route 26 crash

GRAY — A 72-year-old man from Wells died Tuesday morning after his car left the roadway on Route 26 in Gray and struck a tree, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Shok was driving his 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser north on Route 26 when the crash occurred near the intersection with Mayberry Road, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, and do not believe speed or alcohol to be factors at this time.

Shok was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office press release.

