Westbrook Community Center review underway

WESTBROOK — With a change in leadership coming in the Community Services Department and years of complaints about the cost of operating the Westbrook Community Center, a committee is reviewing how the center operates and what improvements may be needed.

Mayor Mike Sanphy formed an ad-hoc committee earlier this summer to “identify areas that have a need for greater emphasis, clarity, transparency, staffing and funding support.” The group is expected to complete its work and have recommendations for the City Council by month’s end. Among topics it’s looking into are finances, safety, staffing, supervision, security, customer services, communications, marketing and facility maintenance and operations.

The panel is made up of City Councilors Ann Peoples and Anna Turcotte, School Committee members Suzanne Joyce and James Violette and public members Deb Shangraw, Mutima Peter and Ed Symbol.

Sanphy said he has heard concerns, some dating back to when he represented Ward 5 on the council, about the cost and efficiency of community center programming and operations. It is time, he said, to “sit down and look at it to see if we can make some improvements” or find ways to possibly increase revenue to offset operational costs and examine the effectiveness of programming.

“I want to look into how it operates and how we can make it more efficient,” Sanphy said. “My concern is what it is costing us to operate.”

In terms of operations, the city council in its fiscal year 2019 budget (July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019) appropriated $177,000 to run the community center building, including $70,000 for electricity, $55,000 for natural gas, $17,000 for water/sewer and $35,000 for non-capital improvement repairs and maintenance.

City Administrator Jerre Bryant said the programs offered at the community center were developed to be self-funding. Programming for recreation ($100,000), before and after school care ($500,710), summer camp ($192,000) and youth activities ($13,000) is offset by user-fee revenues. The only program that is not self-funded is the $95,300 cost of the aquatics program, and the city kicks in about a third of that, $32,300, toward that from the general fund.

“When people look at the community center and see we have quadrupled the programming and services of what used to be done through the recreation department … most of that is actually paying for itself,” Bryant said.

A large chunk of money is spent on staffing and running the Community Services Department. In fiscal year 2019, $285,686 has been appropriated to pay for things like employee salary, the summer concert series, training, travel and other administrative costs.

Bryant said he has heard concerns about how much the city gets back in rent from building tenants. This fiscal year, the rental income is expected to be $39,480, well below what the city could get if it were to charge market rent to tenants.

The Community Center opened in 2010 after the school department vacated the former Wescott Junior High School and the building was converted to municipal use.

Much of the programming and vision for the center, Bryant said, came from Maria (Dorn) Huntress, who was hired at the time to be the city’s first director in charge of community services. Huntress was placed on administrative leave last fall and left the employment of the city in April. Deputy Director Greg Post has been interim director. Bryant said city officials are still looking into the structure of the department before determining how to fill the vacancy.

“Having a good No. 2 person in place sort of gave us the luxury of not having to rush through this, because Greg has done a good job in managing the staff and the facility,” Bryant said.

With the leadership position in flux, Bryant said it is a “great time to step back” to see what is working, what is not, what needs improvement and what should be kept the same.

The community center has come a long way since 2010, he said, when the city inherited a building that was in need of repair and a little tender, love and care.

“We’ve (made improvements) incrementally. We haven’t put out a $10 million bond and said we are going to turn this into a brand new center. We’ve done it as we could afford it and we have received a significant amount of grants and donations,” Bryant said.

When the city first took over the 100,000-square-foot space, there was a question of how it should be used. A committee was formed by then-Mayor Bruce Chuluda to look into a range of options ranging from leasing it to another business or entity, selling it, using part of it or using the entire facility.

Bryant said he was originally concerned about the potential of filling the space and floated the idea of converting part of it for use by the city and school administrations, an idea supported by the superintendent at the time. City Hall on York Street was put on the market, but Bryant said “the interest we got was not perceived as something that was exciting to the region and neighborhood.”

Because of that, and because groups’ interest in setting up shop in the community center was higher than expected, the council decided not to locate city hall in the building and the York Street property was pulled off the market.

Today the community center is home to community service programming, the Westbrook Seals swim program, the Westbrook Historical Society, Cornelia’s Closet thrift shop, the Westbrook Food Pantry, the city’s general assistance office and Maine Premier Soccer, as well as a number of other businesses and groups.

