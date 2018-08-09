Westbrook featured in new tourism site

WESTBROOK — Maine Development Foundation’s Maine Downtown Center has launched Main Street Maine (mainstreetmaine.org), an interactive website aimed at attracting tourists to the state’s 10 nationally accredited Main Street downtowns, including Westbrook.

Through the website, visitors get a glimpse of what is available, and unique, about each downtown.

“The site is full of advice and blog posts that recommend great food, coffee and brews as well as key cultural events and amenities,” says the project coordinator, Delilah Poupore, who directs Biddeford’s Main Street program. “Once people get to their destination, they’ll look around and find a lot more to do, or even head to another one of the state’s Main Streets.”

Westbrook’s page highlights several downtown business, including Yes and Mast Landing brewing companies, Black Dinah Chocolatiers, The Baker’s Bench, Quill Book and Beverage and Catalyst for a Change, as well Big Fin Poke and Frog and Turtle restaurants. The page also noted the River Walk, Rivebank Park, the Westbrook Mural at 810 Main St, Walker Memorial Library, the Dana Warp Mill and Live @ 212.

“People come to Maine to discover one-of-a-kind places, and Main Streets have them in a big way,” says Anne Ball, Program Director for MDF’s Maine Downtown Center. “We’ve learned from the Maine Office of Tourism that today’s visitors seek cultural, food and unique experiences. They want to know about world renowned museums in Rockland and Brunswick, the newest restaurants in Belfast and Augusta, great boutiques in Biddeford and Bath, cool breweries in Westbrook and Saco, and the best festivals in Skowhegan and Gardiner. This website provides one-stop shopping.”

The website is a collaboration among the state’s 10 Main Street Maine programs and the Maine Downtown Center, with guidance and matching funds from the Maine Office of Tourism.

Maine’s Main Street programs are accredited by Main Street America, the leading voice for preservation-based economic development and community revitalization across the country. Westbrook was named a Main Street America community in November 2017.