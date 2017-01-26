Westbrook firefighters honored

WESTBROOK — The Westbrook Fire Rescue Department honored current and former crew members last week at a special anniversary celebration.

A number of department members and call company personnel were recognized, including Ret. Chiefs Jim Rulman and Byron Rogers, who received Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Also attending was the family of Capt. William Hartley, who died in 1944 from injuries he received fighting a fire at a farm on County Road. Hartley is the only Westbrook crew member who has been lost to a fire. Family members accepted an award in his honor.

The event, held at the Italian Heritage Center in Portland, was organized by a committee of volunteers and paid for through fundraisers. The committee included: Ret. Chief Byron Rogers, Ret. Deputy Chief Gary Caron, Gorham Fire Chief Robert Lefebvre, Ret. Fire Capt. Mike Sanphy, Ret. Capt. Clyde Chapman, Capt. Wayne Chick, Ret. Capt. Bob Shimard, Ret. Lt. Harry Volk, Ret. Deputy Chief James Fahey, Kelsey Luce and Mary Morrisey.

Westbrook Fire Chief Andrew Turcotte, left, and Ret. Chiefs Byron E. Rogers, James F. Rulman and Gary Littlefield attended the Fire Rescue recognition dinner last week. Rogers and Rulman received Lifetime Achievement Awards.