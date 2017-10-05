Westbrook hires new development director at salary savings

WESTBROOK — Westbrook native Daniel Stevenson has been hired as the city’s new Director of Business and Community Relations.

Stevenson, 49, will start in the role on Oct. 30, according to a Sept. 29 press release from Mayor Mike Sanphy. Stevenson will be paid a salary of $93,000 per year, which results in a savings of more than $20,000 for the city.

For the past seven years, Stevenson has worked in Biddeford as the director of economic and community development. Prior to that, he spent 10 years working for the state’s Department of Economic and Community Development.

“Daniel’s tremendous record of success in Biddeford’s redevelopment, coupled with his extensive knowledge and understanding of programs and resources available at the state level, is exactly what the city was seeking for this position,” Sanphy said.

City Administrator Jerre Bryant said last month that the new position is “a modification of a position that previously existed.” The previous version of the position, which was an assistant city administrator position, was held by former Police Chief Bill Baker from 2012-16. John Wipfler held the job as an interim employee from May 2016 until Sept. 29 of this year.

The position was previously funded by the Westbrook Environmental Improvement Corporation, which focuses on environmental stewardship and economic development. According to Bryant, WEIC decided to stop funding the position this year because it wanted to focus more on projects, not positions.

Bryant said the city decided to redefine the position and factor the cost into the city budget. The redefined position will focus primarily on economic development and will not include assistance to the city administrator, which saves the city money.

“This restructured position will greatly enhance the city’s focus on sustainable business growth and quality community development for Westbrook, and Daniel brings precisely the skills and experience we were seeking,” Bryant said in last Friday’s press release.

The city received nine applicants for the position and five people were interviewed. Stevenson, who lives in Standish, is originally from Westbrook and plans to move back to the city for this position.

“Westbrook’s my hometown,” he said. “I have an opportunity to be part of its economic growth and development. I’m really energized to work there and to reestablish my roots there.”

Stevenson said he was drawn to the position not only to return home, but also because of the potential he sees in the city.

“The number one thing that interested me is that there are a lot of good things happening in Westbrook,” he said. “I want to continue the growth seen in Westbrook and sustain existing businesses.”

Among the many things happening in Westbrook that excites Stevenson is the upcoming expansion of Maine Medical Center in the downtown. The medical center purchased One Riverfront Plaza earlier this year and plans to locate its integrated Information Services employees there within the coming months.

“You put 600 employees in your downtown, that’s a lot of payroll,” Stevenson said. “That’s very exciting.”

Stevenson said he sees a lot of opportunity for economic growth in Westbrook and wants to work with existing businesses and residents to see these opportunities realized.

“It’s very important to involve the community in what the city needs and then make strategic investments that align with the direction residents want to go in,” he said.

Working with residents should come easy for Stevenson, he said, because he understands them.

“I know the community and I know the history of the community,” he said. “I already have the knowledge of Westbrook and it’s very near and dear to me. I can hit the ground running.”

Stevenson said he plans to start by meeting with city staff and administrators as well as people from local organizations, such as the Downtown Westbrook Coalition, WEIC, and the Chamber of Commerce. He said he wants to be brought up to date on all ongoing projects and complete unfinished business.

In the long term, Stevenson said he wants to develop an economic strategic plan for the city so he can work on business retention and expansion. While doing this work, he said he will keep in mind the character of the city so that all growth fits the needs of Westbrook.

“Westbrook has a small town feel,” Stevenson said, “and it’s important to keep that as you grow the tax base and create new jobs.”

