Westbrook man charged in South Portland burglaries

SOUTH PORTLAND — Police arrested a suspect Oct. 20 in a string of burglaries that occurred from August through October.

Shawn Baker, 29, of Westbrook, was charged with seven residential burglaries, according to Lt. Frank Clark. Cumberland County jail officials on Tuesday said Baker was being held on $2,500 cash bond.

Clark said an investigation revealed Baker was “taking public transportation, from Westbrook to South Portland, specifically targeting the city for these crimes.”

A “large quantity of stolen jewelry and other items has been recovered at local pawnshops, second-hand dealers and even in a refuse dumpster,” Clark said in a news release. “Detectives will be working with victims to help reunite them with their personal belongings.

“Given the sheer quantity of recovered items, to date, this will undoubtedly be a daunting task; it will, however, also be equally rewarding, given not only the monetary value of some of the items but sentimental value of some of the particular items as well.”

Baker